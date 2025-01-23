Kelowna Wedding and Event Expo takeing place Saturday

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Wedding and Event Expo 2025 is set to take over the Landmark 7 building on Saturday, bringing together local vendors and event enthusiasts for a day of inspiration and fun.

The event will take place on the building’s 19th floor, showcasing the latest trends in weddings, parties, and more.

With 55 vendors participating, attendees can explore everything from modern wedding styles to timeless event classics.

Maegan Young, owner of Purple Rhino Events and the event organizer, says this year’s expo is more of a celebration than a traditional event showcase.

“This isn’t your typical expo where you just walk around and look at booths. We’ve designed it to feel more like a party, with a wide variety of vendors, décor, food, drinks, and even a runway show,” Young explained.

For those with little ones, a kids zone will be available to keep them entertained while adults enjoy the festivities.

Every vendor has been asked to create an engaging experience for attendees, and each will be offering gifts and giveaways.

“We’ve asked every vendor to have an interactive booth, and every vendor will be giving out a gift. Some of the amazing prizes include a helicopter ride, a two-night stay at Sparkling Hill Resort, sailing lessons, and so much more,” Young added.

“All you have to do is attend for a chance to win these incredible prizes.”

The event kicks off at 3 p.m.

For tickets and more information, click here.