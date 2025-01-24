Kelowna sets definitions of affordability within new housing action plan

Photo: Colin Dacre-file

The City of Kelowna has developed a definition of affordability as part of its new Housing Action Plan.

Planning staff say the definitions will offer clarity on expectations of the development industry while also informing internal initiatives that support affordable housing such as the review of density bonusing and the rental housing grants program.

Affordability, based on percentage of Kelowna’s median household income of $95,155, was broken down into three categories, deeply affordable, moderate income and middle income.

Deeply affordable (up to 49% of MHI) has a maximum monthly housing cost of $1,166, moderate income (50 to 79% of MHI) has a maximum housing cost of between $1,167 and $1,879 while middle income (80 to 119% of MHI) has a maximum monthly housing cost of $1,880 to $2,830.

The current average rent for a one-bedroom unit on Castanet classifieds is $1,703 a month with a two bedroom going for $2,355.

The new Housing Action Plan to be introduced to city council Monday builds a report from November of last year that introduced 26 draft actions and several high-impact actions.

Since then staff have refined the 26 actions and added one high-impact action, increasing density along transit supportive corridors.

“Kelowna’s housing system is facing complex challenges, with many residents struggling to find housing that meets their needs,” staff state in the report for council.

“This Housing Action Plan builds upon past and ongoing city efforts in housing and social development, addressing the housing system comprehensively.

“The plan is a roadmap that responds to the critical challenges facing the community, ensuring that the city meets both immediate and future needs.”

The updated plan comes as the city looks to build nearly 19,000 new housing units to accommodate the current need and the needs of new residents by 2031.

The city also needs to satisfy specific housing targets over the next several years imposed by both the federal government through the $31.5 million Housing Accelerator Fund and the province.