Indigenous students learn about their culture at Kelowna gathering

Madison Reeve

Grade three Indigenous students from across the Central Okanagan gathered on Thursday at the Kelowna and District Fish & Game Club to connect with their culture and learn more about their history.

During the annual Primary Winter Gathering, students took part in drumming, singing, dancing, storytelling, and art.

Simone Gauthier, the lead Indigenous advocate for School District 23, says the experience connects Indigenous learners to local elders, knowledge keepers, and culture.

"The children are here to learn about culture and identity. We want them to know who they are, and we want them to walk away proud of who they are. We are teaching them about what it means to be Indigenous," said Gauthier.

The district says students learned about the importance of fire, along with truth and reconciliation.

"It’s about that spark and walking away with that spark, being proud of who you are as an Indigenous student," Gauthier said.

Guest schools from Revelstoke were also in attendance.

"This is to help [students] get that guidance and get involved. We are really teaching and learning, and we want to embrace our culture," added Gauthier.

Close to 100 students participated in the day's events.