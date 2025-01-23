Kelowna sues condo developer over damage to downtown fire hall

Photo: Kathy Michaels The City of Kelowna claims construction from a neighbouring condo building damaged its historic downtown fire hall.

Damage to a historic Kelowna building has set the stage for a lawsuit against the developer of a large downtown condo project.

In a statement of claim filed earlier this week, the City of Kelowna accuses the Vancouver-based developers of Water Street by the Park, as well as its sub-contractors, for costs relating to cracks and stains that appeared at its downtown fire hall during construction.

The main claims against Orchard Park Properties, Omega, Geopacific Consultants and two other unknown companies, are that during construction hydraulic fluid was sprayed onto the fire hall, causing staining, and neighbouring excavating work cracked the 101-year-old building inside and out.

The city alleges the developer used a drilling rig with a faulty seal, causing hydraulic fluid to spray. Among other things, the city noticed in February 2023 the fluid damaged the roof membrane; masonry bricks; and the wrought iron fence; staff parking and the laneway.

The city ultimately issued a stop-work order to get that issue dealt with.

Then, a month later, other issues were spotted.

“The construction of the development involved an installation of deep soil mix columns, which were intended to act as a groundwater cutoff for the excavation,” the city suit reads.

Deep excavation was needed and that “caused and continues to cause” ground settlement and related damage at the fire hall

Damage the city alleges caused by this issue has resulted in soil erosion; ground movement; differential settlement; cracking of the interior and exterior in the fire hall.

The extent of the damage and financial is not listed in the lawsuit.

Ultimately, the city claims the developers didn’t do their due diligence in making sure the construction process didn’t harm the neighbouring building.

“At all material times, each of the defendants owed the plaintiff a duty to warn that the construction of the development could cause damage to the fire hall, which in turn, could pose a danger to the health and safety of the occupants of the fire hall,” reads the statement of claim.

“The defendants breached their duty to warn the plaintiff of the risk of damage to the fire hall, and the plaintiff has or will suffer loss, damage and expense as a result. “

Anthony Beyrouti, founder of Orchard Park Properties Development, declined to make comment on the story.

The city is facing its own lawsuit for similar circumstances on the other side of the downtown.

The construction of the new UBC Okanagan tower at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street has damaged Hadgraft Wilson Place, forcing its evacuation of many disabled tenants. The adjacent Kelowna Legion, a co-working space and school district building were also damaged.