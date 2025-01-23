Kelowna mayor asking for a review of micro suites and parking podiums

Photo: City of Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas is making good on a pre-Christmas promise to review a portion of the city’s 2040 Official Community Plan.

Specifically, sections pertaining to micro-suite building policies and building podium policies.

Dyas will bring these forward Monday in the form of a pair of draft resolutions.

Concerns around podium heights and their overall look and design, and the volume of micro suites being requested had been brought up numerous times by council prompting the request for the review.

Within the draft resolutions, Dyas says periodic reviews to update building requirements are essential to “align with best practices in urban design and sustainability.”

In both cases, staff will be asked to review current policies outlined in the Official Community Plan and report back to council.

If council agrees, these would be added to a parking review which is already underway.