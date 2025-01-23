Kelowna Curling Club hosts Burns Night celebration

Photo: Kelowna Curling Club

Curling was invented in Scotland, so it’s only fitting that the Kelowna Curling Club is hosting a party honouring Scotland’s National Bard.

Tickets are still available for a Burns Night celebration on Sunday, starting at 5:30 p.m. It will celebrate the poetry of Robert Burns, as well as Scottish Culture.

The Kelowna Pipe Band will be on hand with music, and dancing, including a performance by the Highland Fire Dance Academy.

As is tradition, Burns’s famous ‘Address to a Haggis’ will be recited before the national dish of Scotland is carried out on a ceremonial platter and cut into. Diners will also be treated to a full buffet dinner.

Proceeds from the event will support the Kelowna Curling Club and the Kelowna Pipe Band, which is planning a trip to Europe this year to be part of the 80th-anniversary commemoration of the liberation of the Netherlands.

Tickets are $69 and are available through the Kelowna Curling Club or contact the Pipe Band via email at [email protected].