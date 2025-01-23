Spall Medical Clinic to stop taking walk-in patients

Photo: pixabay

A longtime doctor's office in Kelowna will no longer be taking walk-in patients at the end of the month.

The Spall Medical Clinic at 1940 Harvey Avenue has announced online that its walk-in clinic will be permanently closing on Jan. 30.

Patients of the clinic will still be able to schedule appointments with their assigned doctors.

''If you have a medical emergency, please call 911 or go to Kelowna General Hospital Emergency. If you have a medical question or COVID question, please call 811, Nurses Health Line," a post on their website added.

Spall Medical Clinic was one of a handful of walk-in clinics operating in Kelowna. Those that are operating typically have their walk-in appointments filled before 9 a.m. every day.

Central Okanagan residents in need of a family doctor are encouraged to sign up on B.C. Healthlink waitlist online.

The BC College of Family Physicians and BC Family Doctors said last year more than 700,000 British Columbians don't have access to a family doctor and nearly 40 per cent of family doctors are set to retire or reduce clinical hours within five years.