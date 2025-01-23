Dragonfly confirms ongoing partnership with Amazon amid Quebec warehouse closures

Photo: Dragonfly Shipping

Dragonfly, a Quebec-based delivery service, says it remains a third-party partner with Amazon despite the e-commerce giant's announcement to close its Quebec warehouses.

On Wednesday, Amazon said it would be shutting down all seven of its Quebec warehouses resulting in roughly 1,700 layoffs.

"Amazon is one of the many clients for whom Intelcom | Dragonfly provides last-mile logistics services in Canada and across borders," said Dragonfly/Intelcom, the Quebec-based business, in an email to Castanet.



"We value our long-standing relationship with them and look forward to continuing our collaboration to balance capacity needs in Quebec."

Amazon said it will be returning to a third-party delivery model via small local businesses. Initially, it was unclear whether Dragonfly, a key delivery service provider for Amazon in the South Okanagan and much of the Okanagan, would be impacted.

When asked specifically about Intelcom and Dragonfly service, Amazon gave no indication that the third-party would be impacted.

Instead, an Amazon spokesperson said the move "will allow us to provide the same great service and even more savings to our customers over the long run."

"This decision wasn’t made lightly, and we’re offering impacted employees a package that includes up to 14 weeks’ pay after facilities close and transitional benefits, like job placement resources.”

Dragonfly has faced scrutiny in recent months, with customers reporting lost and damaged packages and drivers alleging poor working conditions.