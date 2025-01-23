Nearly $550,000 in federal tourism funding for the Central Okanagan

Photo: Niche Wine Co. One of the sea-cans being lowered into place that will be part of Outside Inn at Niche Wine Co. in West Kelowna.

Niche Wine Co. in West Kelowna, ZipZone Peachland and Kelowna International Airport are all tapping into $2 million in federal funding for the tourism sector.

The feds announced that 14 organizations and businesses based in B.C.’s Southern Interior will get funding through the Tourism Growth Program.

Nearly $550,000 will be injected into the Central Okanagan. The money is aimed at extending the tourism season, enhancing outdoor recreation and attracting visitors to smaller communities.

"The Southern Interior of British Columbia is home to world-class tourism attractions that showcase the stunning natural beauty and rich history and culture of our province," said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

"PacifiCan is proud to support these organizations as they seize growth opportunities and create memorable experiences for both residents and visitors alike."

Under the program, $174,000 will go to the City of Kelowna to expand air service at Kelowna International Airport and promote travel during the shoulder season. A report released this week showed YLW set a record with over 2.1 million visitors passing through its gates in 2024.

At Niche Wine Co., $240,000 in federal funding will help transform its West Kelowna winery into a micro-resort and agritourism destination. The winery along Bartley Road in West Kelowna will soon open its Outside Inn Cabins, built with sustainable sea-can construction. PacifiCan funding will help the Indigenous-owned winery develop curated cultural experiences, including farm-to-table dining.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with PacifiCan to bring our vision of mountain-top luxury accommodations to life in West Kelowna. This investment empowers us to diversify our farm into a premier agritourism destination, blending Okanagan wine, cuisine, and culture to create unforgettable experiences in a truly breathtaking setting,” said winery CEO Joanna Schlosser.

ZipZone Peachland will receive $130,000 to enhance its zipline experience and climbing wall to facilitate larger groups.

Another $18,950 goes to Trails to the Boundary Society to enhance its guided bike tours in Rock Creek.