Kelowna's airport a key factor in many events choosing the region, says mayor

Kelowna International Airport had forecast as many as 2.25 million passengers would travel through the terminal by 2025.

Those numbers were released in early 2020, just before COVID-19 changed the landscape for the better part of two years.

What was expected to be a slow recovery was anything but, culminating in a record year in 2024 that saw 2,133,582 passengers file through YLW.

December was also the busiest month on record.

And as Mayor Tom Dyas pointed out, if not for the WestJet mechanics strike that grounded most flights through July, those numbers would have been even higher.

YLW remains the 10th busiest airport in the country, ahead of Victoria and behind Toronto’s Billy Bishop.

Dyas says the airport is a "huge economic driver" for the community and, with traffic back to normal levels, expansion is taking place.

“Now we have flights daily going to Seattle, we have flights going to Los Angeles, we have flights through Porter Air as another option to go east to Toronto and with the flights through the winter months directly to many sun destinations in Mexico.

“Not to mention the other benefits of bringing business and allowing goods to be transported out of this valley.”

A 2015 economic impact study showed YLW, as one of the largest employers in the Southern Interior, had a total economic impact of 4,545 jobs and $789 million in total economic output to the province.

Organizations based at YLW directly produced over $152 million in GDP.

As an international airport, YLW is also a major selling point in any bid to host major events.

“I've been involved in a number of the bids. Obviously with Memorial Cup, being aware of what happened with the Brier and the country music awards, the accessibility of that airport, recognizing when you're off the plane you are only 15 minutes or so from the downtown core and where you would be staying, that's huge.

“For a lot of us we maybe travel to destinations and we have potentially 45 minutes or an hour drive to get to where we're going.”

Expansion of the airport terminal, which will double the size of the departure lounge, is underway with construction of a new hotel and parkade expected to begin later in the year.

“It’s just a lot happening at the airport right now.

“The way (airport CEO Sam Samaddar) and his team run that operation with the volumes that go through there - very proud.”