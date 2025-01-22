Police make drug trafficking arrests at Kelowna supportive housing site

Photo: Stephen Village

The Kelowna RCMP says they arrested two people Wednesday at the Stephen Village supportive housing complex on Agassiz Road.

A police news release says the arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at 11:45 a.m. under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“A collaborative investigation with the John Howard Society assisted officers in identifying one particular unit within the complex where the occupants are alleged to be trafficking illicit drugs,” said Insp. Jason Charney.

“We’ve heard the concerns of our community members, and it’s important for us to not only address these concerns but also target those who are supplying potentially toxic drugs directly to a considerably vulnerable population. Our goal is to disrupt and deter crime in our community, and rest assured, these types of projects will continue,” added Charney.

Stephen Village has been a point of contention for many local residents, who have reported ongoing issues related to crime and safety in the area.

Tyler Zeeman, a nearby resident and one of the organizers of the “Change Stephen Village” petition, has been vocal about the negative effects he believes the facility’s residents have on the neighborhood.

The supportive housing complex, which opened in 2020, is considered a “wet facility,” meaning it accepts people who use drugs or alcohol. Zeeman launched the petition to change that and ban drugs from the building, collecting over 1,300 signatures.

After learning about Wednesday's arrests, Zeeman told Castanet he’s glad enforcement is "stepping up."

"I’m glad to hear they are arresting individuals that are dealing drugs and bringing the riffraff to the neighbourhood. So, I am glad to see them finally stepping up and doing something."

Zeeman says crime in the area comes and goes, but it hasn't gotten better.

"I’ve seen fights, drug dealing... that’s most of it," he added.

In July 2024, BC Housing told Castanet that "a change in operations at Stephen Village is not being considered."

"This building operates under the widely recognized Housing First approach, which is a proven, international, evidence-based housing model that recognizes people are better able to move forward with their lives if they are first housed," the agency said.