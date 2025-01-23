Couple warns others after losing $15k to local landscaper

Photo: Unsplash

A Kelowna couple is looking to warn others after spending $15,000 on a local landscaper who never even started the work he promised to do.

Last October, a Kelowna judge ruled in favour of Sylvia and Robert Amsler in Small Claims Court for more than $15,000, after Derek Mitchell failed to perform the landscaping work he had agreed to.

The Amslers hired Mitchell, who did business under the name Unity Earthworks, back in May of 2023 to perform landscaping services at the their newly built house in Kelowna. Sylvia, a mother of two, says the price of building their home skyrocketed through the COVID-19 pandemic, leading them to take a chance on a cheaper option for their landscaping.

They were referred to Mitchell through a friend of a friend, who told them Mitchell was a younger person who was working to get his business up and running.

“He came and he was a really nice guy, very polite, very kind, and we told him what we needed to have done, told him that we're on a very strict budget because of the financial cost of the house and he gave us a quote on his services and everything, and we settled on an amount because he was affordable,” Sylvia said.

They were quoted $15,000, which was significantly lower than quotes from others they had received. Sylvia says they thought it was probably “too good to be true” and were prepared for the final cost to end up being higher, but Mitchell never even got started.

'Excuse after excuse'

Sylvia says they first sent him a $2,000 deposit, but he kept telling them he needed more for materials and other costs.

“We sent him more chunks of money because he said he needed it to buy all the necessary supplies that he needed to do our project,” Sylvia said. “My husband and I have never done anything like this before, we've never hired a landscaper. So we were probably a little bit ignorant.

“He kept saying, 'Oh, I'm gonna come and I'm gonna get this work done for you guys,' or this is gonna happen. But he kept ghosting us.”

The excuses continued, Sylvia said, with Mitchell telling them that his sister had been in a car crash and then that his aunt's house burned down in the McDougall Creek wildfire in August 2023.

“We were like, 'So sorry that's happened to you, please take your time, not a big deal, we'll get it started when we can get it started,'” Sylvia said. “Meanwhile, we've given him a good chunk of money already, and I think by this time it had almost been the full amount ... it's basically excuse after excuse after excuse after excuse.”

Once the winter rolled around, Mitchell told them he wouldn't be able to get started until spring 2024, but Sylvia says when the spring rolled around, the excuses continued.

“Finally we're like, 'Okay, we're done with you. We just want our money back. So give us our money back. We can both walk away from this and move on with our lives,'” she said. “He's just like, 'Yeah, well, I can't really give you everything right now. I'm going to have to give you something now and then some later.'

“And we never saw an ounce of that money at all. He would just lie consistently ... he'd basically stolen over $15,000 from us and will not in any way or form give it back to us.”

To make matters worse, the Amslers had been forced to take out a line of credit to pay for the landscaping and they've been paying interest on the $15,000.

Court rules in favour

Finally, the couple decided to pursue legal action against Mitchell this past June. Mitchell never responded to the suit though and in October, a judge ruled in favour of the Amslers in the amount of $15,683.

But the couple was still left with figuring out how to collect the money they were owed.

“It's even more frustrating for us, even though we had a victory, now we have to figure out how we're going to get the money back ... if he doesn't have it, then how can we get it back?” Sylvia said.

Earlier this month, the Amslers hired a bailiff to seize Mitchell's two trucks. After the trucks were seized, Sylvia says Mitchell told them he would pay them back right away to get his trucks back, but she says that hasn't happened yet. So the bailiff will now hold the trucks for a month before they go to auction.

"I looked up the value of these two trucks and we might be able to get everything back, we might not, but at least it's something,” Sylvia said.

'Lack of business skills'

Speaking with Castanet on Wednesday, Mitchell, who's 20 years old, said he simply hadn't developed the business skills to properly run his company when he started taking on jobs.

“It was just lack of business skills and lack of knowledge,” Mitchell said, noting he's no longer running Unity Earthworks. “I'd rather just get the business knowledge and the business side of it down pat before continuing.”

Mitchell says he plans to have repaid the full amount to the Amslers by Feb. 7.

But online court records show the Amslers aren't the only people who have pursued legal action against Mitchell. Another lawsuit filed this past July is seeking more than $35,000 stemming from a retaining wall project in Peachland.

The suit claims “the goods and services did not even remotely complete the project.” Mitchell has not responded to that civil claim and no judgment has been made on the matter.

Stress and grief

Ultimately, Sylvia says she wants the community to be aware of what they've gone through in the hopes that others can avoid a similar situation.

“It's a very stressful thing too, when you put your trust into somebody and they totally just screw you over,” Sylvia said. “I feel more ashamed of myself for allowing it to happen, for putting my trust into somebody ... I'm really disappointed in myself that I trusted him and let this happen.”

“I just want people to know who he is, so that they know he's not to be trusted, that he stole a bunch of money, that he caused me and my family so much stress and grief, along with all the legal proceedings and everything else on top of it that we had to endure.”