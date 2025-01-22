Okanagan College holding open houses at campuses across region

Photo: Okanagan College

Okanagan College will be hosting a series of open houses at its campuses in the Okanagan and Shuswap later this month and into February.

The college will be showcasing each campus and programs available.

The open houses are taking place:

Vernon Campus: Tues, Jan. 28 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Kelowna Campus: Thurs, Jan. 30 from 5 - 7 p.m.

Salmon Arm Campus: Tues, Feb. 4 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Penticton Campus: Wed, Feb. 5 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Each event offers a college fair, campus tour and the opportunity to check out OC labs and Trades shops.

"As industries evolve and technology transforms the workplace, Okanagan College is committed to equipping learners with the skills they need to thrive," said Dr. Samantha Lenci, provost and vice president at Okanagan College.

"Our open houses give future students a chance to explore programs designed for today’s world and tomorrow’s opportunities."

These open house events also connect future students with professors, instructors, and industry-experienced professionals.

"Whether you're entering post-secondary education for the first time or seeking to upskill in a rapidly changing world, OC offers the pathways and support to help you succeed," added Lenci.

“As an added incentive to come visit us in person, open house attendees can apply to attend OC on the spot and have their application fee waived.”

For more information on the upcoming academic year and application information click here.

Anyone who attends an open house can enter to win a $500 tuition credit to be used towards future education goals at OC, with one $500 prize to be won per campus.