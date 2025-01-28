Golden Ticket up for grabs at Hammertime: May-hem event in Kelowna

Photo: Patrick Finch

Kelowna's gaming community is excited for this spring's Hammertime: May-hem event which will be held May 24 and 25 at the Winfield Memorial Hall.

Patrick Finch, the Hammertime and Kelowna ComiCon organizer, says that Hammertime has established itself as the go-to Warhammer 40,000 tournament organization in the Central Okanagan.

Players will now have the opportunity to win three 'Golden Tickets' to the Warhammer World Championships, next November in Atlanta, Georgia.

"It's a five round event where people play one-on-one, and the top three will be getting these tickets that will take them to the world, World Warhammer championships," Finch says.

The game is a tabletop wargame played with miniatures that first launched in the 1980s, celebrating the passion and skill of the players who bring the grim darkness of the far future to life.

Finch says they are excited to have receive the "golden tickets."

"It’s a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of our Warhammer community here in the Central Okanagan. We can’t wait to see our qualifiers take on the world stage in Atlanta,” he said.

Finch says the Central Okanagan chapter had to reach a certain size and hold numerous events before they could get the opportunity.

Finch says the Okanagan event is organized independently by Hammertime Tournaments and is not affiliated with or administered by Games Workshop in any way.