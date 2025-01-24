Kelowna expects to have a new Prospera Place operator announced by the summer

Madison Reeve

The company that operates the SOEC and Penticton Trade and Convention Centre is at the top of the short list to run Prospera Place when the current agreement expires.

Oak View Group, led by former Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO Tim Leiweke, graded out as the leading contender as the city pared interested companies down to three.

ASM Global which operates 279 facilities worldwide is ranked second, with current operator GSL Group in third.

GSL built and owns Prospera Place through a 30-year agreement with the city that expires in 2029.

While not shutting the door on GSL to continue operating the building beyond 2029, the city noted at the time the decision was made to maximize the life of Prospera Place and allow for "much needed improvements" that would allow the city to attract major events to the community year-round.

“We felt as being one of the major assets in this community, it was our responsibility to take the bids to market and see who would be interested in coming to our community and potentially running that operation and maybe associated operations within the community,” said Mayor Tom Dyas during a one-on-one interview with Castanet News.

“They responded very quickly. The three that are still going through the process…now we will get into a more engaged RFP process with them.”

Dyas expects a decision on the new operator will be announced sometime in the summer.

“Four years goes by pretty quick,” said Dyas of naming an operator so soon.

“They are going to plan for maybe something that looks a little different.

“They maybe want to get invested and involved so when that four year mark is up that they are already up and running with their proposals.”