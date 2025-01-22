RCMP tape off portion of Kelowna road

Photo: Contributed Roxby Road Wednesday January, 21, 2025.

Kelowna RCMP blocked off a portion of Roxby Road and the parking lot behind two businesses Tuesday evening as part of an ongoing police investigation.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier tells Castanet, "this wasn’t an unfolding incident. A small area was sectioned off for police dog service team to do an article search for an ongoing investigation."

A Castanet reader said they saw two police cruisers and yellow police tape.

"We came around the corner and there was the picture I sent you, and then it was, all cordoned off. And I'm like, 'oh, that's weird. I wonder what happened.' They were looking around for stuff," they said.

"I thought, 'oh, I wonder if it's got something to do with that shooting on Asher, because that's right around the corner."

RCMP did not indicate what they were looking for or which ongoing investigation the search was related to.