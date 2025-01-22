Embrace winter in the Okanagan with the latest regional park programs

Photo: RDCO

With several months of winter left to go the Regional District of Central Okanagan has some ideas on the best way to enjoy the season.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the mid-point of winter is Feb. 3, so there is still plenty of time to get outdoors.

The RDCO has released its newest park program guide that includes events through to March.

Some of the highlights include guided hikes to explore how nature is healing after the McDougall Creek wildfire in Rose Valley Park.

There will also be guided tours through Mission Creek Regional Park. An interpreter will help visitors explore the diverse habitats that create the park's unique ecosystems.

The night sky club helps children between the ages of 9 and 11 learn about animals and birds that thrive at night, how to read star charts, play outdoor games and work on night sky inspired arts and crafts.

Most programs are free, but interested people are asked to register in advance to secure a spot. The full guide can be found here.