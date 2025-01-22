Kelowna radio host announces political aspirations

Photo: votetannas.ca Radio host Toby Tannas announced her intentions for a Conservative nomination.

A Kelowna radio host has announced her political aspirations.

Toby Tannas, of Beach Mornings with Ara and Toby, has launched a webpage stating she's seeking nomination for the Conservative Party of Canada's Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee riding.

On her campaign page, Tannas said she is passionate about "working to restore the Canadian dream—ensuring that families can survive and thrive on an honest (paycheque) and that the dream of homeownership remains attainable."

She's not the first person to announce her intentions for the riding.

Vernon business owner Rachel Enns, Vernon Coun. Teresa Durning, former Vernon Coun. Scott Anderson, and former constituency assistant to three MLAs, Min Randhawa have all said they will also throw their hats in the ring.

The current MP for the Vernon, Mel Arnold, has said he plans to run for the newly created Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies riding.

The North Okanagan riding that he currently represents will be changing in the next federal election, splitting Salmon Arm from Vernon.