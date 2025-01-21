Crash near Kelowna General Hospital slows traffic along Pandosy Street

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews responded to a crash near Kelowna General Hospital on Tuesday evening.

A crash near Kelowna General Hospital snarled traffic along Pandosy Street Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at Pandosy and Glenwood Avenue.

A video submitted to Castanet shows Pandosy’s southbound lane blocked off by emergency vehicles, with turning lanes being used to detour vehicles around the site of the crash.

The footage shows a vehicle which appears to have gone off the road.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP to find out more information about the incident.