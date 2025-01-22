Flood remediation to start at Kelowna condo building

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Nearly 14 months after residents were forced to leave their homes, renovations are underway at Herons 2 at Waterscapes condo building in Kelowna.

RBT Restoration is doing the work after receiving a building permit from the city valued at a little more than $4.1 million.

Herons 2 is a four-storey, 80-unit building on Sunset Drive.

Many residents were forced to leave shortly after midnight, Nov. 29, 2023 after a pipe burst sending what Kelowna Fire Department officials described as a “significant amount of water” throughout the building.

Two weeks later, all residents were told they would have to leave after the building was deemed uninhabitable.

Castanet News was told at the time fire separators have been compromised and there are issues with potential mould and mildew as a result of the water damage.

Owners and renters were forced to find alternate accommodations until the building could be restored.

There’s no indication as to how long it will be before residents are allowed to finally return home.