Downtown Kelowna executive director announces retirement

Photo: Mark Burley

Downtown Kelowna Association executive director Mark Burley has announced his retirement after six years in the role.

Burley played a key role in expanding programs like Kelowna's Downtown On Call team and organizing events such as the “Show ‘n Shine.”

Under his leadership, the DKA became a model for other Business Improvement Associations (BIAs) across the province.

“Reflecting on my time, I believe I’ve had a meaningful impact. Working with a great staff, we successfully expanded our on-street services department, introduced professional management systems and processes to those programs, resulting in greater efficiencies, and marketed our downtown as a positive, safe, and welcoming destination in our city,” Burley said.

While Burley is looking forward to his retirement, he says he still has projects he hopes to complete before stepping down.

“I’m not gone yet, as I have a few projects I’d like to complete before I leave, but I’ve really enjoyed my time with the DKA, connecting with the members, and working alongside our board of directors. To be honest, though, I’m looking forward to having more time to enjoy the Okanagan lifestyle with my family.”

The DKA, one of the first provincial BIAs to be established, has since become a leader in innovative programs and initiatives, with other communities now looking to replicate its success.

“Mark was the right person at the right time to steer the DKA back on course, advocating for our members. His business acumen and ability to build strong relationships with key stakeholders were invaluable,” said Renata Mills, president of the DKA Board of Directors.

Burley will leave the role in June.