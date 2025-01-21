Kelowna International Airport welcomed more than 2.1 million passengers in 2024

Photo: Contributed

It was a record breaking year at Kelowna International Airport.

YLW announced Tuesday it reached a new milestone in 2024, welcoming 2,133,582 passengers. The previous record, 2.05 million was set in 2018.

It also set a record for monthly passenger volumes with more than 211,400 passengers through the airport in December, surpassing the previous record of 201,484 in August of 2018.

In 2024, YLW offered more than 60 non-stop commercial flights to 21 destinations and over 200 connecting destinations with eight airlines.

Airport officials say the record-breaking numbers highlight the vital role YLW plays in "increasing connectivity and supporting regional economic development.”

The increase in passenger volume can be attributed to increased air service with access to new destinations, increased frequency and larger aircraft.

U.S. seat capacity was up 75 per cent while international capacity increased 30 per cent over the previous year.

“This record breaking number of passengers marks a significant milestone for YLW and the entire Okanagan Valley,” says Mayor Tom Dyas.

“The growth in routes, destinations and passenger volumes is a vital economic driver for our community, bringing more visitors to support local businesses while also providing residents with more convenient and efficient travel options.”

With the addition of up to three daily flights to Seattle and seasonal flights to Los Angeles and new service to Toronto through Porter in the spring, more growth can be expected in 2025 and beyond.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in 2024 and are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in 2025,” said airport CEO Sam Samaddar.

“Our focus remains on continual improvements to better serve our passengers, being a strong community partner and contributing to the economic growth of the region.”

As the number of flights and routes expand and the number of passengers grows, so too does the physical footprint of the airport.

The airport terminal building expansion is well underway which will double the size of the departure lounge while construction on a new hotel and parkade is expected to begin later in the year.

The airport expects to invest more than $420 million to improve infrastructure between now and 2033.

YLW is the 10th busiest airport in Canada and the second busiest in B.C.