Big White celebrates Aussie Day with traditional fundraiser for food bank

YouTube Big White

This coming Sunday will be a big day at Big White.

Jan. 26 is officially Aussie Day at the resort, but this year will have extra flair featuring a well-known Australian who enjoys spending time at the ski hill.

Robert Sitch, an Australian director, producer, screenwriter, actor and comedian best known for directing and co-writing comedy films like The Castle and The Dish is at Big White.

He took the time to record an explanation of Sunday's event: the Bunnings Sausage Sizzle.

"Nobody in Canada knows what a sausage sizzle is," says Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall. "It's a sausage on a piece of white bread with tomato sauce and onions."

But Ballingall says it's beloved by Australians and a major fundraiser down under.

"Think of Lowe's or Rona or Home Depot. That is what Bunnings is in Australia. They've raised over $61 million over the years. It's just a sausage on a piece of bread, but it's now become a massive Australian tradition," says Ballingall.

In the video, Sitch explains the Aussie love for the tradition.

"One of Australia's great traditions is attached to our hardware chain. Somehow someone had the idea that they would have sausages sizzling outside the hardware chain for charity, and the idea took off," Sitch said.

"And now the great tradition is when shopping for hardware is to fill up on sausages, barbecue sausages cooked by non-chefs who are president of the local football club. So when you join those two dots and you add Australia Day, it's one of our proudest traditions."

The event starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. in the village centre. All money raised goes towards the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Ballingall says there is lots planned for Australian Day.

"You ski with the kangaroo, different restaurants have different Aussie dishes, there'll be a lot of lamb roasts, there'll be a lot of lamb cutlets, Aussie meat pies, sausage rolls. There'll be so many other things around the resort."