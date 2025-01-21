'Unsafe carelessness' raises eyebrows in Kelowna, driver fired

Photo: Kathy Michaels A wild and seemingly dangerous ride through Kelowna that caught the attention of numerous area motorists has caused one person a job.

“This situation is unexpected and very disappointing,” Chad Gould, president of Team Construction Management Ltd. said in a statement after being asked about images posted online of one of his fleet of vehicles driving in an allegedly dangerous manner.

“We trust our employees to represent Team Construction positively, always. This person is no longer employed by Team and their poor choices in no way reflect our core beliefs.”

Kelowna police have said they have not made any arrests and, in turn, no charges have been laid.

"Looks like this is still under investigation as there were reportedly several complaints about this vehicle throughout the day," RCMP said.

"The owner has been identified and fined at this point."

The company is less circumspect in their response to the issues reported on multiple social media accounts.

“We do not condone the actions of this person and deeply regret the trauma they have caused for anyone involved or was witness to their unsafe carelessness,” Gould said.

According to social media reports accompanied by photos, the Team Construction company truck was seen with two people inside, swerving through area roads.

“(They were) throwing their cans out the window and burning through red lights,” reads a Facebook post from a Melissa Laplante.

Another person posted a photo and said they were driving erratically in West Kelowna on the same day.