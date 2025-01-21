Free 54-40 concert to kick off Brier in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Iconic Canadian rock band 54-40 will help kick off the men’s national curling championships in Kelowna next month with a free concert.

The band will take the stage on Feb. 28 at Original 16 Patch on the opening night of the 2025 Montana’s Brier.

“54-40 is so excited to kick off the Montana’s Brier opening night with a concert in Kelowna,” said 54-40 founder Brad Merritt. “It’s going to be an amazing night of curling, community, and live music. Don’t miss it!”

The Original 16 Patch will be located at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort Main Ballroom, a short walk from the curling action at Prospera Place.

Admission to the show is free but is subject to venue capacity, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early.

The concert will take place at roughly 9:30 p.m., shortly after the conclusion of the 6:30 p.m. opening draw of the 2025 Montana’s Brier. Doors to the Original 16 Patch open at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the Brier and can be found here.