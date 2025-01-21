Kelowna chamber endorse city attempt to bring short-term rental bylaws in line with the province

Photo: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Maryse Harvey

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is applauding efforts by the city to bring its short-term rental bylaws in line with provincial legislation.

In a news release Tuesday, chamber president Maryse Harvey says the decision comes on the heels of a policy paper, “A Balanced Approach to Implementing New Short-Term Rentals Legislation,” adopted in June of last year by the BC Chamber.

“This demonstrates that our policy is resonating with government at multiple levels as well as with local businesses and residents who had entered the short-term rental field in the last few years,” said Harvey.

The city will craft new bylaws to better align with provincial legislation and present them to council within the next few months.

While the city says there were several factors at play for a slower summer tourist season, Harvey says the city’s more restrictive STR policies were among them.

“Certainly, Kelowna saw decreased tourism and food beverage activity over the summer months.

“We know that multiple factors were at play, but our members who reported the drops to us pointed at the cuts in short-term rentals as a prime cause. We appreciate the city re-examining the issue and making these adjustments.”