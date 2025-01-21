GoFundMe set up for international student struck by SUV at a crosswalk in Rutland

Photo: Rhan Baldago

Rhan Baldago was crossing the street at the intersection of Rutland Road North and Mugford Road at a crosswalk on Jan. 7, just after 5 p.m., when she was struck by an SUV.

Baldago, a 35-year-old international student from the Philippines currently studying at Okanagan College, was left with nine broken ribs, stitches on her face, and several broken and lost teeth due to the impact.

Friend Krizhia Saddam says Baldago has since been discharged from the hospital but is unable to work and is facing numerous challenges.

“She was discharged on Jan. 15. She still cannot walk. She cannot work. She was previously employed as a line cook at Cactus Club on Banks Road. When she was hit, she was leaving a job interview,” Saddam said.

“She has no family here. She is on her own, renting a place, and there’s no family to help her financially. ICBC has been informed about her medical recovery, but expenses go beyond that because she cannot work,” Saddam added.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help cover the costs of her recovery.

A total of just over $7,000 has been raised.