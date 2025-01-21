City of Kelowna planning wildfire fuel mitigation on Knox and Dilworth mountains

Photo: Castanet/file

The City of Kelowna plans to continue wildfire fuel mitigation work on both Knox and Dilworth mountains in the spring.

Work initially began in September.

Mitigation work will involve removal of fine fuels such as branches and conifer needles. Some of the materials will be removed while others will be burned when conditions allow.

Localized daytime trail closures will be necessary while work is being done.

“For public safety, we ask that park visitors and trail users watch for signage identifying work areas and to stay out of active work zones. Whenever possible, avoid any area where you can hear chainsaws actively at work,” said urban forestry technician Thomas Martin.

Fire mitigation activities will primarily be taking place in the following locations/times at both parks:

Knox Mountain Park - Work in Knox Mountain Park is occurring now and will continue into the spring. This work will primarily occur to the west of Magic Estates with localized trail closures occurring between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

Dilworth Mountain Park - Ongoing fuel mitigation work is scheduled to resume in March. This work will primarily occur on the north slopes of Dilworth Mountain Park – north of Selkirk Drive. Trail closures in this area may occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

According to Dennis Craig, Assistant Fire Chief for the Kelowna Fire Department, fuel mitigation projects such as these are examples of FireSmartTM initiatives helping to build resiliency in our city parks while providing protection against the impacts of both wildfire and climate change.

“The goal of the FireSmartTM program is to support wildfire preparedness, prevention and mitigation. Reducing and removing forest fuel that could create greater risk of wildfires is just one way that the city is working with all levels of government to address the threat of wildfire across our region," said Craig.

“Reducing this risk is a shared responsibility. It is important that we all play our part in reducing wildfire threats, whether it is through the work of city parks staff or as residents taking simple actions to protect their homes and their surrounding environment.”