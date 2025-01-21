DCC rates in Kelowna going up marginally

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna will be raising development cost charges to coincide with the rise in the Consumer Price Index.

City council approved a 2.5 per cent increase in those fees that developers pay to fund infrastructure that supports growth in the city.

However, with construction costs rising in the neighbourhood of 10 to 15 per cent, capital planning and asset manager Joel Shaw says an update of the DCC program will need to happen this year.

“In 2025, we will initiate a DCC update to consider new growth forecasts and infrastructure demands,” Shaw told council.

“The community is growing faster than forecast in the 2040 OCP. We will need to assess how these new growth forecasts impact the DCC program and the infrastructure demand to support growth.”

The DCC program was last updated in 2022 and Shaw says, since then, infrastructure costs have continued to rise greater than the CPI.

Shaw says the city forecasts it will need to spend $2.6 billion on infrastructure over the next 10 years, nearly three-quarters of that on transportation, buildings, the airport and parks.

Development cost charges account for 26 per cent of that.

“With Kelowna’s population forecast to exceed 200,000 by 2040, we can all agree on one thing, and that is the need for more infrastructure to support services for our community.

“The city’s current policy is that growth pays for growth related to infrastructure through DCCs and other tools.

“The guiding principle of the program is that infrastructure costs should be paid by those who will use and benefit from the installation of such systems.”

Shaw says while the Canadian Home Builder’s Association and Urban Development Institute would rather see no increase, they do prefer smaller, more regular DCC increases rather than periodic, large increases that are difficult to plan for.

Overall, development cost charges account for about six per cent of the cost of a new home.

The new fee structure will come into effect May 1, however those applications completed prior to adoption will be protected from the increase for up to a year.