Kelowna to align short-term rental bylaws with provincial rules

Photo: pixabay

After one year of going it alone, the City of Kelowna is ready to bring its short-term rental bylaws into alignment with those of the province.

A year ago, after the province introduced short-term rental legislation, the city, in an attempt to protect its long-term rental stock in the face of a low vacancy rate, made its bylaws even more restrictive.

As a result, only 427 short-term rental properties were licensed in 2024 compared with more than 1,200 the previous year.

Now with a healthy 3.8 per cent vacancy rate, a large number of rental units becoming available, prices which seem to be stabilizing, and more help with enforcement, the city will adjust its bylaws.

Council voted 7-1 to ask planning staff to come back with bylaws that would now allow for short-term rentals within a host’s principal residence.

The city’s more restrictive bylaws coincided with a sluggish summer economy. Many business owners laid the blame at the feet of the city.

“We heard a lot of commentary over the city's restrictions around short-term rentals but inflation, economic conditions and perception of extreme weather events are the likely contributors to the slower 2024 summer season,” said development planning manager Nola Kilmartin.

She cited the aircraft mechanics strike in June that resulted in the cancellation of more than 400 flights during the peak summer season. The initial cancellation of 150 flights impacted more than 20,000 guests to Kelowna, said Kilmartin.

She said spending was down 1.7 per cent overall and 14 per cent in July “due to a two-week heat warning which came after our terrible wildfire season in 2023.”

“This brings clarity to the whole situation,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.

“No confusion, we are aligned with the rest of the province. We’re not going it alone. We don’t have different rules.”

While he voted against the change, Coun. Rick Webber was encouraged by some of what he heard.

“Some of the new information received today does sound more promising in terms of controlling the short-term rentals,” said Webber.

“Initially when the city introduced the bylaws more restrictive than the province, it was trying to protect and increase long-term rental stocks.

“I am quite comfortable with the rules we introduced last year and I could see us continuing with those for another year. On the other hand, some of the changes you announced today sound hopeful, optimistic.

“I would be happy to see the rules stay the same for another year, but I am not that strong about it.”

Webber also acknowledged there are still hundreds of illegal short-term rentals in the city which new rules introduced by the province should help address.

Kilmartin hopes to come back with new bylaws for council consideration as soon as early March.