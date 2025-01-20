RDCO to stop emptying recycling carts with repeat high contamination levels 

Photo: RDCO The RDCO will continue its recycling ambassador program in 2025.

Chronic violators of curbside recycling rules in the Central Okanagan face a new penalty this year.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is implementing new enforcement measures in 2025 to crack down on recycling contamination. In particular, they are zeroing in on repeat offenders.

The RDCO says as of the new year, recycling carts with repeated high contamination levels will not be emptied.

Member municipalities to the regional recycling program, including the cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna and the districts of Peachland and Lake Country, incurred penalties of $37,500 due to high contamination rates in 2024.

“We all have a role to play in proper recycling and reducing contamination rates,” said Cynthia Coates, RDCO supervisor of solid waste. “Specific items continue to be the problem, things like books, clothing, hazardous waste, rigid plastics and electronics.”

Coates notes that recent audits from Recycle BC found an upward trend in contamination rates across the region. “Our agreement with Recycle BC requires contamination rates be at five per cent, but lately, our rates have been consistently higher."

In addition to getting tough on scofflaws, the regional district will continue its Waste Ambassador program. Last year, over 9,000 recycling carts were inspected by the ambassadors.

Residents are reminded to “know before you throw” by brushing up on recycling guidelines and checking what can go in carts, what has to be taken to the depot, what is garbage and what constitutes hazardous waste.

For more information on what to recycle and where, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free RecycleCoach app, and download the 2025 Living Greener Calendar or call the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250. You can pick up a yellow recycling decal for your cart at your local municipal office.