Guilty plea expected in 2022 killing of UBC Okanagan security guard

Photo: FACEBOOK Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn

The Kelowna man accused of killing a UBC Okanagan security guard nearly three years ago is expected to plead guilty later this year.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 24, is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in May to manslaughter in the Feb. 26, 2022, death of 24-year-old Harmandeep Kaur.

Ognibene-Hebbourn was employed as a janitor at the Okanagan campus of the university when he's alleged to have fatally attacked Kaur, a security guard with whom he was friends. She died of her injuries in hospital.

He was originally charged with second degree murder, but Crown counsel David Grabavac said Monday that an indictment to the lesser charge of manslaughter was entered Jan. 6 and the "Crown will be content with a plea on the manslaughter indictment."

The rationale for the lesser charge was not explained, though the trial was supposed to start last year and has been fraught with delays as various reports, including psychiatric assessments, have been ordered.

When the guilty plea is entered, Grabavac said he and defence lawyer Grant Gray will be proposing a joint submission for sentencing. That process will take two days.

Ognibene-Hebbourn was initially detained under the Mental Health Act back on Feb. 26, 2022, before he was charged in the murder about a month later.

Kaur had immigrated to Canada from India in 2015, and moved to Kelowna in 2018. She had just obtained her permanent residency in the month prior to her death. She had been attending school and was working to become a paramedic.