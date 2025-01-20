Kelowna police arrest man seen on chaotic video throwing items from vehicle

A driver believed to have caused chaos on the highway after throwing items from his window onto the highway has been arrested following a crash on Harvey Avenue.

It was around 11:15 a.m., Jan. 18 when Kelowna RCMP responded to the 1700-block of Harvey Avenue for a motor vehicle collision between a grey SUV and a grey Ford Freestar van bearing a B.C. plate NS748F.

Police said in a news release they were told the driver of the van was allegedly travelling the wrong way on the highway following a U-turn before colliding with the SUV and then departing.

"At approximately 11:45 a.m., the suspect driver and vehicle were observed parked outside of a business in the 200-block of Rutland Road North, where the driver is also alleged to have damaged a storefront window," RCMP said.

Police quickly attended and arrested the driver without incident.

“We believe this individual is linked to several other incidents including a video circulating online of the driver throwing debris out his window along Harvey Avenue,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a statement.

The driver’s vehicle has since been towed and he was later released from custody with numerous Motor Vehicle Act fines including No Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Drive Without Due Care and Attention.

There is no ongoing criminal investigation at this time.