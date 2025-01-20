Thieves drive truck through front door of Kelowna collectible shop

Photo: Contributed

Players Choice Sports in Kelowna is closed Monday morning and likely for the next few days after the front window was smashed in.

The sports memorabilia store located on Banks Road had its front door and window smashed in at 4:15 a.m. Monday.

Katie Jenion, the spouse of the store's owner, says someone drove a stolen flat-bed truck through the front of the store.

"The police responded really quickly because they were actually out looking for the stolen truck, unfortunately, they caused major, major damage."

Jenion says RCMP spent most of the morning investigating and they are just now trying to determine the cost of the damage and determining exactly what was stolen and what has been destroyed.

She says Pokemon and hockey cards are confirmed stolen, so far, along with "a ton of damage."

"All our showcases are smashed, we're just trying to carefully clean up," Jenion said.

Shop owner Jason Wobshall says it's too early to say exactly what has been taken or destroyed but he knows it's going to be expensive.

"It's probably $50,000, without items, it's a big one," says Wobshall.

The incident comes as the store was on the verge of opening a second location.

"We had just announced we were opening up our second location, like over the weekend, and everyone was so excited for us and then this happens," Jenion said.