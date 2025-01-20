Sub-zero temperatures prompt response by social service providers in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna's warming tent is being set up near where it's unhoused population are living.

Efforts to ensure Kelowna's unhoused community survives the cold snap are coming together.

Environment Canada forecast temperatures ranging between freezing and -9 C throughout the week, which means the city is at Level 1 of its cold-weather response, which includes increased wellness checks and the distribution of warming supplies.

Also, a warming tent has been set up at the Rail Trail to help people weather the change, while others are also doing their best to keep people safe. The tent is put up as a joint effort from the City of Kelowna and the Kelowna Gospel Mission, and since it was set up on Dec. 4, 2024 it has been ready to help as weather shifted to sub-zero temperatures along with warming buses and the distribution of warming supplies.

“It will operate like a bus, activated only during extreme cold temperatures to provide a warm, safe space for those in need,” Kevin Mead, Kelowna’s bylaw services manager, said in a press release.

It will remain ready until March 31.

The Canadian Mental Health Association is also distributing supplies to make the next couple of days livable.

“We know how dangerous these cold snaps can be for people experiencing homelessness,” CMHA Kelowna CEO, Mike Gawliuk said in a press release.

“Our Community Roots team is committed to being out on the streets ensuring that folks who are unhoused are provided with warm clothing and have access to the supports they need to stay safe during these cold days and months.”

CMHA Kelowna’s Community Roots team will be distributing, heavy-duty winter jackets, toques, gloves, thermal socks, handwarmers, insulated blankets and sleeping bags.

The organization encourages our community to support these efforts by donating new or gently used heavy-duty winter clothing to CMHA Kelowna, or by making a financial contribution to the organization’s community outreach initiatives. Donations can be made online at www.cmhakelowna.org or dropped off at our head office at 504 Sutherland Avenue, Kelowna, BC.