Snow in the forecast this week after ’exceptionally dry’ start to January 

Cindy White

Flurries could fall across parts of the Southern Interior to start the week.

The trailing edge of a system bringing moisture to the Central Coast could dip down into the Thompson-Okanagan Monday night.

“It won’t amount to much, but it will be cloudy for a few hours and there’s a possibility of a few flurries. If anything, probably a trace to maybe one centimetre,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Philippe-Alain Bergeron.

Bergeron says accumulation is more likely in the Vernon-North Okanagan and Kamloops areas, with only a trace likely for Kelowna, Penticton and further south.

The forecast high for Monday is -5 C, but it will feel like -13 C in the morning, due to the wind chill. Monday night, the temperature will start off around -8 C, but it’s expected to rise to -6 C by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s daytime high should reach -1 C. Another band of snow could swing through late Wednesday and into Thursday.

“So that could be more significant,” said Bergeron.

“It’s not a big storm by any means but you should see a better chance of some light snow. We just don’t know the exact timing, but sometime Wednesday night to Thursday, probably ranging from 2 to 5 cm.”

So far this month, there has been very little snow or rain in the valley.

“January has been exceptionally dry, even on the coast – well the South Coast. Not the North Coast but the South Coast and across the Interior, it’s been quite dry, which is exceptional for January,” Bergeron notes.

Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to reach -2 C or -3 C, with lows of -7 C on Wednesday and -5 C on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday should be mainly cloud. Highs are predicted to reach zero on Friday and -2 C on Saturday.

