City of Kelowna under budget on snow removal this winter

Cindy White

The temperatures might have cooled off in recent days but the lack of snow this winter has left City of Kelowna plows and sanders gathering dust.

For a second year in a row, the city is on track to come in under budget on snow and ice control in 2024. The budget was set at $2,780,825.00 and while the final total is still being added up, it appears that only $2,738.649.68 was spent. That’s a savings of just over $42,000.

In 2023, the budget was $ 2,472,590.00. The actual spend was $2,308,293.95. That followed three years when the cost of snow and ice control went well over budget.

Snow removal spending in Kelowna is calculated from the start of January to the end of December.

Unlike over the past few winters, we haven’t been hit by a major deep freeze yet.

“It’s not an anomaly. Our records will demonstrate that we’ve had winters like this before. It’s just, I think, over the last three years we’ve had some good snow events and we’ve gotten used to it. When a winter like this presents itself, everyone goes hey, this is a little different,” notes Geert Bos, department manager of infrastructure operations with the City of Kelowna.

The warm weather in December gave city road crews a chance to catch up on other work. Bos says they have been doing concrete jobs, demolitions and roadway repairs.

He points out that only about $300,000 of this year’s snow and ice budget has been used in January. The 2025 budget was boosted to about $3.5 million to address some of the new service standards set by city council.

“For example, we went back to council in October as part of the budget discussion, to really make a concerted effort to meet the timelines we have for the sidewalks, which is within 24 hours of the snow events ending.

“Getting to those service levels simply costs more time, more people, more equipment, more materials,” says Bos.

Despite the slow start to the season, we aren't out of the woods yet. Typically, Bos says Kelowna sees a cold snap with temperatures near -20 C in late January or early February.

