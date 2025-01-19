RCMP remain on scene after police incident on Kelowna's Asher Road

Photo: Stacey Mortensen Police on Asher Road early Sunday morning.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

The police incident on Kelowna's Asher Road appears to be over now that the RCMP Emergency Response Team has left the scene, although two police vehicles remain.

A large police presence responded to a home in the area just after midnight and residents in the area reported hearing officers on a loudspeaker telling those inside to come out with their hands out.

While the bulk of the police have now left the scene and the road has reopened, two police cruisers remain parked outside of the home.

Kelowna RCMP have yet to provide any details about the incident.

ORIGINAL: 6:10 a.m.

There's been a heavy police presence on Kelowna's Asher Road through the early hours of Sunday morning, as officers work to arrest the occupants of a home.

According to several Castanet readers, the RCMP Emergency Response Team has been staked outside of a home on Rutland's Asher Road, north of Shepherd Road, since just after midnight, and they still remain on scene.

Residents in the area say officers have been using a loudspeaker to tell the occupants of the home they are under arrest, and to come out with their hands above their heads.

A police drone has been flying around the area as well.

It's not clear at this time what has led to the police presence in the area. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.