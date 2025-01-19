Ongoing police incident on Kelowna's Asher Road Sunday morning

Photo: Stacey Mortensen Police on Asher Road early Sunday morning.

There's been a heavy police presence on Kelowna's Asher Road through the early hours of Sunday morning, as officers work to arrest the occupants of a home.

According to several Castanet readers, the RCMP Emergency Response Team has been staked outside of a home on Rutland's Asher Road, north of Shepherd Road, since just after midnight, and they still remain on scene.

Residents in the area say officers have been using a loudspeaker to tell the occupants of the home they are under arrest, and to come out with their hands above their heads.

A police drone has been flying around the area as well.

It's not clear at this time what has led to the police presence in the area. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information.