Traffic is halted at Highway 33 and Ziprick Road Saturday night following a crash involving two vehicles that took place just before 6 p.m.

A witness in the area tells Castanet that it appears a vehicle was T-boned.

Kelowna RCMP cruisers, the Kelowna Fire Department, and BC Ambulance are on the scene.

At this time it's unknown if there are any injuries.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.