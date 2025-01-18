Driver caught throwing Items from moving vehicle on Highway 97 Saturday

Madison Reeve

It was a frightening morning for several Kelowna drivers on Saturday along Highway 97.

A motorist was caught on camera throwing items from his moving vehicle near Highway 97 and Cary Road.

The incident was shared on Reddit and passed along to Castanet.

''He was driving in the middle of the road. At first, we thought he was trying to merge, but he was actually deliberately driving like a menace. He was giving everyone the middle finger and yelling at us,'' the Reddit post read.

In the video, the driver can be seen throwing various items, including what is believed to be a bucket of nails and glass.

The incident took place around 11:30 a.m.

In comments on the Reddit post, a Kelowna business owner reported that the suspect had been acting erratically.

''[He] proceeded into our business, was mumbling a bunch of bullsh** and then ended up throwing water all over the floor before leaving,'' the comment stated.

It is also reported that the suspect collided with two vehicles that same morning.

''We were the family he hit,'' another comment shared.

Further comments claim that the individual was later apprehended by Kelowna RCMP.

Castanet has reached out to the police for comment and is awaiting a response.