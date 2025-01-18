Hotel Zed's cheeky annual promotion offers certified sex educator this year

Photo: Contributed

If you always wanted to take advantage of the Nooner promotion at Hotel Zed but didn’t know how, you can now take a lesson to prepare for your afternoon delight.

Accent Inns, which is the parent company of Kelowna’s Hotel Zed, is once again conducting its Nooner promotion, but this year there is a twist. The Love & Learn Nooner will provide the opportunity for guests to meet with a certified sex educator and coach before their stays “to cultivate their boundaries, explore their erotic potential and enhance their Valentine’s Day Nooner experience.”

The Nooner campaign, which was created in 2014 and has attracted international attention, offers a stay in a Hotel Zed room between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. This year’s packages start at $169 and include the private session with a certified sex coach, available virtually or in person in Victoria, ahead of the stay.

B.C.’s three Hotel Zed locations are in Kelowna, Victoria and Tofino.

“At Hotel Zed we are passionate advocates for sex positivity because we believe good sex is empowering and essential for both physical and mental health,” Accent Inns CEO Mandy Farmer said in a press release.

“Learning about this topic is a game-changer. It’s how people can reignite the spark, unlock their erotic potential and transform their lives in incredible ways.”

The Nooner package has featured several specialized promotions over the years, including the Baby Maker campaign in 2020, the addition of a Shaggin’ Wagon at Tofino’s Hotel Zed in 2023 and last year’s Come As You Are Nooner, which encouraged self love.

Those interested in the Love & Learn Nooner can book their rooms now until Feb. 11 on the Hotel Zed website here.