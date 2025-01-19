Troika Management and CorWest Builders will now be known as Troika

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Skilled labourer Adriaan DeVries, CEO Renee Merrifield and site superintendent Greg Snaychuk.

Renee Merrifield has put her development and construction companies under one umbrella.

The former MLA on Tuesday announced that Troika Management Corp. and CorWest Builders Inc. are now one and will move forward under the Troika name.

“When I founded Troika and CorWest, my goal was to combine creative vision with executional excellence to build not just structures, but communities,” said Merrifield, who will serve as CEO of the new company. “Bringing these companies together under one brand represents the culmination of years of hard work, integration and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional projects.

“It’s about showing the world what we already know as companies, that we are one team with one voice, fully aligned to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve.”

Troika has been behind many projects across B.C. and Western Canada, and CorWest was created to turn those visions into reality.

“This unification isn’t just a milestone for our company; it’s a reflection of the values that have guided us since day one,” Merrifield said. “Our focus has always been on people—our team, our partners and the communities we serve.

“Together, under one brand, we’re poised to take our work to the next level, delivering on our promise of innovation and excellence.”