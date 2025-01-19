Three Okanagan grand prize homes options in 2025 Choices Lottery

Photo: Contributed Waterfront at Westrich Bay

Stunning homes in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Big White are three grand prize options in the 2025 Choices Lottery.

The BC Children’s Hospital Foundation fundraiser launched on Wednesday, and there are 11 grand prizes up for grabs—all worth at least $2.6 million. The big winner will get to pick one.

The Kelowna grand prize package includes a home in Trailhead at the Ponds in Upper Mission, while the main attraction of the West Kelowna prize is a gorgeous lair in the Waterfront at Westrich Bay development.

The Big White chalet, located at 15 Creekside Trail, is part of a two-home package, with the other in Langley.

All three Okanagan packages also feature a wide array of dazzling prizes, including money for furnishings, vehicles, gas and groceries for a year, travel credits and tax-free cash.

The grand prize winner can choose $2.3 million in tax-free cash instead of a home package.

“By purchasing a Choices Lottery ticket, you’re advancing pediatric research and care at BC Children’s Hospital,” BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Malcolm Berry said in a press release. “Seventy percent of researchers at our hospital are also clinicians, which allows them to quickly translate discoveries from the lab to the bedside.

“Your support empowers them to pursue bold ideas, deliver world-class treatments and offer hope to children and families across BC, the Yukon and beyond.”

There is so much more than just the grand prize up for grabs. There are 51 early-bird prizes, worth more than $300,000, to be given away

The lottery also features a 50/50 draw whose jackpot can grow to more than $2.9 million as well as 67 days of cash giveaways.

2025 Choices Lottery tickets can be purchased online here until April 12 or until they sell out.