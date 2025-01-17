Yellow Brick Road Experience coming to Okanagan to celebrate Elton John

Contributed

An Elton John tribute show like no other is coming to the Okanagan this spring.

The Yellow Brick Road Experience will be performed in four communities over a three-week span. Andrew Johns takes the stage in a spectacular tribute show that celebrates the iconic music and dazzling showmanship of the Rocket Man himself.

The first show will be held on Sunday, May 4 at Kelowna Community Theatre, followed by a stop in Kamloops at Sagebrush Theatre on Thursday, May 8. The Okanagan tour continues on Friday, May 16, in Oliver at Venables Theatre and then concludes on Saturday, May 24, at Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre.

Johns will be backed by a nine-piece band, complete with a powerful horn section and soulful female backup singers. Some songs even feature a 50-piece choir. Concert-goers will hear all of Elton John’s greatest hits and will have you singing, clapping and dancing in their seats.

Tickets are available online for Kelowna, Kamloops, Oliver and Vernon.