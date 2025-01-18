UBCO school of nursing offering micro-credential in case management

Photo: UBCO

UBC Okanagan will soon begin offering a micro-credential in case management and care co-ordination.

The Kelowna university’s school of nursing has set up the two-course program for registered and psychiatric nurses, and nursing students in their final year. It addresses the complexities of primary care nursing.

“Evidence shows that having access to primary care improves patient outcomes,” UBCO associate professor of teaching Sheila Epp said in a press release. “UBC Okanagan is committed to developing nursing education to support nurses in building their competencies to be leaders and high-functioning members of interdisciplinary primary care teams.”

Students who pursue the micro-credential will “master case management and care co-ordination principles to collaborate within inter-professional teams and address client needs, including those with chronic diseases or complex social determinants of health,” according to the UBCO press release.

Those who take the course will learn how to apply chronic disease management strategies and effect health behaviour changes in patients.

“We know that nurses play a key role in team-based primary care, and specific education in the care area, like these micro-credentials, is important for success,” UBCO adjunct professor and nurse Shannon Moore said.

“As a primary care nurse of over a decade and now an instructor, I am passionate about educating nurses to maximize their role and scope to bring primary care to all.”

More information about the nursing micro-credential, which will have its first intake in February, can be found here.