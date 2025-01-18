Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan donates $10,000 to Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake Society

Photo: Contributed Pictured from left to right: 2024 Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake Anya Sattler, Kiwanis Club Vice President Clarence Johnson, 2024 Lady in Waiting Eve Russouw, and Kiwanis Club President Tom Cockrell.

The Kiwanis Club of the Central Okanagan has made a generous donation of $10,000 to the Miss Kelowna Lady of the Lake Society in support of its 95th anniversary celebrations.

The donation, presented on January 15th, will help fund the society's ambassador program, which mentors young women in the community.

The donation comes after the club raised over $38,500 through a special raffle held in November 2024.

The raffle featured two VIP tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, which were won by Linda Stirling of Kelowna.

The proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting various children, youth, and young adult programs in the Central Okanagan.

For more information on the Kiwanis Club’s activities and membership, contact Tom Cockrell at 250-979-8658 or email [email protected].