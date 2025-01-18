249969
Kelowna  

Stober Group hires two companies to secure leases for Landmark 7 office tower

Stober Group has hired a pair of brokerages to pursue leases for its Landmark 7 office tower.

The Kelowna company, which opened the 23-storey tower in the Landmark District two years ago, has contracted William Wright Commercial Kelowna and Cushman & Wakefield Vancouver to serve as the lead brokerages for the leasing of Landmark 7.

“We are pleased to collaborate with William Wright Commercial and Cushman & Wakefield on leasing Landmark 7, which is already a key part of Kelowna’s business community,” Stober Group CEO Lisa Lock said in a press release.

“With modern architecture, high efficiency building systems, flexible floor plans and spectacular views of the mountains, valley and Okanagan Lake, Landmark 7 sets a new standard for professional environments in the region.”

There are six office spaces and two retail areas available for lease in the building, according to the Landmark District website.

