Stober Group hires two companies to secure leases for Landmark 7 office tower

Photo: Contributed

Stober Group has hired a pair of brokerages to pursue leases for its Landmark 7 office tower.

The Kelowna company, which opened the 23-storey tower in the Landmark District two years ago, has contracted William Wright Commercial Kelowna and Cushman & Wakefield Vancouver to serve as the lead brokerages for the leasing of Landmark 7.

“We are pleased to collaborate with William Wright Commercial and Cushman & Wakefield on leasing Landmark 7, which is already a key part of Kelowna’s business community,” Stober Group CEO Lisa Lock said in a press release.

“With modern architecture, high efficiency building systems, flexible floor plans and spectacular views of the mountains, valley and Okanagan Lake, Landmark 7 sets a new standard for professional environments in the region.”

There are six office spaces and two retail areas available for lease in the building, according to the Landmark District website.