Southern Irrigation opening office in Kelowna following Growers Supply Co. closure

Photo: Southern Irrigation

A Chilliwack irrigation company is setting up shop in Central Okanagan following the closure of Growers Supply Co.

Southern Irrigation will be opening its newest location in Kelowna at 3196 Appaloosa Rd. on Feb. 1. It will then hold an open house celebration on Feb. 28, offering one-day-only promotions, raffles and free food.

“Kelowna has long been a hub of agricultural innovation and excellence,” Southern Irrigation chief operating officer Mitch Oostenbrink said in a press release. “We understand how crucial efficient and reliable irrigation systems are to its growers, and we’re committed to delivering excellent products and service to help them thrive. I’ve moved to the Okanagan to ensure this location’s success, and our team is ready to make 2025 a banner year for our growers.”

Southern Irrigation has even hired a pair of former Growers Supply employees in Vic Agostinho and Paul Schwinghamer, who bring expertise and local knowledge to the company.

Southern Irrigation has 10 other locations across Western Canada, including ones in Oliver and Kamloops.