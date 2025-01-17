DriveBC says slippery conditions on Highway 33

Photo: DriveBC

Drivers are being advised to exercise caution on Highway 33 due to slippery sections between Beaverdell Station Road and McCulloch Road Friday evening.

According to DriveBC, the affected area spans 41.6 kilometres, from Beaverdell to 30 kilometres south of Kelowna.

Similar warnings have also been issued for Highway 6 near Cherryville.

"Watch for slippery sections between North Fork Rd. and Monashee Summit for 42.1 km, Cherryville to Monashee Summit," says a notification from DriveBC.

Conditions are also slippery on the Okanagan Connector

between the Junction of Hwy 97 and the Pennask Summit for 33.0 km, West Kelowna to Pennask Summit.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution as temperatures drop as the sun goes down, creating icy and potentially slippery conditions.

Dozens of warnings have been issued throughout the day today, and they can all be found on DriveBC.